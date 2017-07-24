Transient man arrested, suspected of robbing six homes

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police have arrested a man they believe is behind several burglaries in the Ferry Village neighborhood over the last few months.

South Portland Police say they responded to at least six burglaries at homes from May 19, to July 17.

Police arrested 36-year-old Eric James Becker on Saturday and have charged him with burglary and theft.

Police say Becker is from Bangor but has been a transient staying in Portland.

Police say they are still investigating some of the burglaries.

