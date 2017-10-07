Transgender boy from Lebabon voted Homecoming King

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The transgender boy from Lebanon who transferred to Noble High School was voted Homecoming King at Friday nights football game. The announcement of Stiles Zuschlag as King came at halftime of Noble’s game between Noble and Greely.

Zuschlag said, “My heart kind of dropped I was extremely shocked and excited I felt like crying - it was the most surreal thing that's ever happened to me and I hadn't even been there a month yet”

Zuschlag transferred to Noble after he says he was asked to leave Tri-City Christian Academy in Somersworth, N.H. because of his gender identity. He says he is settling into his new life in public school.

The administrators at Noble say that Stiles is not their first transgender student.

