Trainer Ship State of Maine sets sail out of Castine

CASTINE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The school season may be winding down for most students in the state, but for some students at the Maine Maritime Academy summer means 90 days of learning on the sea.

Wednesday the Training Ship State of Maine (TSSOM) departed Castine as students from the academy embark on a voyage to destinations like South Carolina, New York, Spain, and Ireland.

Close to 300 people set sail Wednesday evening as family and friends looked on.

