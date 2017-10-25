TRAFFIC ALERT: Van and tractor trailer crash, truck spills hundreds of plywood sheets

General view of a Road Closed sign warning sign (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Matthews - PA Images, PA Images)

CHINA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Route 3 in China closed Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer and van crashed.

State Police said a woman driving a van was taken to Maine General Hospital in Augusta with serious injuries after being pinned inside her car.

The tractor trailer, which was hauling hundred of sheets of plywood, overturned spilling the wood in the roadway.

Wreckers were on scene to move the truck, van and remove the plywood from the road.

State Police said one lane for Route 3 should be open by noon.

