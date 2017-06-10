WCSH
Close

Toxic chemicals found in several New Hampshire wells

Press Herald , WCSH 10:52 AM. EDT June 10, 2017

CONCORD, N.H. – Several wells in a southern New Hampshire town have elevated levels of a toxic chemical linked to cancer.

Read more at PressHerald.com

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services says four wells it tested in Windham had levels of perfluorochemicals (or PFCs) ranging from 70.4 parts per trillion to 396 parts per trillion. The state standard is 70 parts per trillion.  PFCs were used at a company in the area, Central Metal Finishing, Inc.

Press Herald


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories