Toxic chemicals found in several New Hampshire wells

CONCORD, N.H. – Several wells in a southern New Hampshire town have elevated levels of a toxic chemical linked to cancer.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services says four wells it tested in Windham had levels of perfluorochemicals (or PFCs) ranging from 70.4 parts per trillion to 396 parts per trillion. The state standard is 70 parts per trillion. PFCs were used at a company in the area, Central Metal Finishing, Inc.

