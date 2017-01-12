Town of Mexico's late fire chief escorted back home

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MEXICO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Mexico, Maine, Fire Department is honoring its fire chief who recently died from cancer.

Gary Wentzell was cremated in Boston and is being escorted Thursday by police, firefighters and other first responders from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and all over Maine as they bring him back home to the town of Mexico.

Mexico firefighter Mike Chartier was not able to speak to NEWS CENTER on camera because he said, "it's setting in now, it's becoming real." Another firefighter, Ray Broomhall, said "[Wentzell] will be sorely missed."

NEWS CENTER's Chris Costa is headed to Mexico to speak with Wentzell's family.

Almost to Mexico now. Here's another tribute to Wentzell #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/aNKI7KSuJc — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 12, 2017

