Town aims to prevent Amish buggy crashes

A sport utility vehicle hit an Amish buggy Oct. 4 in Whitefield, prompting town officials to discuss possible implementation of additional safety measures on town roads. (Photo: Contributed photo to the Morning Sentinel)

WHITEFIELD, Maine (AP) - Officials in a Maine town say they hope to work with a growing Amish community to prevent accidents involving horse-drawn buggies after two recent crashes.



Police and transportation officials say more signs and warnings can be added in Whitefield to warn people about the presence of buggies on roadways. But some officials say no matter how many signs are put up, it's up to motorists to be aware of their Amish neighbors.



The Morning Sentinel reports that the sheriff's department intends to meet as early as next week to discuss some ideas brought up at a Select Board meeting this week.



Officials say no one was seriously hurt in two crashes on Sept. 28 and Oct. 4.

