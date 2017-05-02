Close Top stories 5/2 Today's Top Stories 5/2/2017 WCSH 7:29 AM. EDT May 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here are your top stories of the day. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Gov. LePage takes monument critique to D.C. May. 2, 2017, 5:43 a.m. Old murder files stored in attic get a new look May. 2, 2017, 7:09 a.m. Gov. LePage sues Attorney General Mills for abuse of power May. 1, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs