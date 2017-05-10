Close Top stories 5/10 Today's Top Stories 5/10/2017 WCSH 7:16 AM. EDT May 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here are your top stories. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories 53 year-old woman missing since Friday May 10, 2017, 6:49 a.m. PD says toddler who died at daycare was recently sick May. 9, 2017, 6:31 p.m. Maine leaders react to President Trump's firing of Comey May. 9, 2017, 8:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs