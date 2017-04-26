Close Top stories 4/26 Today's Top Stories 4/26/2017 WCSH 7:24 AM. EDT April 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here are your top stories. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Lisbon police searching for David C. Farnum Apr 26, 2017, 8:00 a.m. Westbrook brothers indicted for alleged welfare… Apr 25, 2017, 5:09 p.m. Man wanted after state police cruiser is rammed… Apr 25, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs