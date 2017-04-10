Close Top stories 4/10 Today's Top Stories 4/10/2017 WCSH 7:51 AM. EDT April 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here are your top stories. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Official family statement on the death of Tom Johnston released Disturbance in Kennebec County, cause still unknown Saying Goodbye to TJ WX team remembers TJ NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NOW: Kevin Mannix Incident in NH leads to man's death inside Berwick home Patrons sick from monoxide poisoning in Scarborough gym Staff tribute for Tom Suicide loss and prevention More Stories Two buildings collapse in Portsmouth fire Apr 10, 2017, 6:22 a.m. Gym ventilated following sickness complaints Apr. 9, 2017, 3:45 p.m. "Thunder" will shine in our hearts, family releases… Apr. 8, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs