Close Top NEWS CENTER stories of 2016 Social Stop: A Year in Review Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 5:53 PM. EST December 30, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's hard to believe 2016 has come to an end! We crunched the numbers and give you the stories that got the most clicks this year.For the full list, click here. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Wanted: Santa Claus Return to Pearl Harbor: Part 1 The Maine Christmas Song (2016) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Christmas Eve shopping Return to Pearl Harbor: Part 2 High School Hockey Wednesday ELLE-Gardner More Stories Thousands in the dark, long wait for Mainers without power Dec 30, 2016, 5:32 a.m. The next issue: Winds this afternoon Dec 29, 2016, 4:15 a.m. Man dies in garage apartment fire in Pownal Dec 30, 2016, 12:19 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs