Todd Gutner visits Camp Sunshine for kids, families effected by cancer

CASCO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner visited with kids and their families, all effected by cancer at Camp Sunshine in Casco Thursday.

The kids learned about tornadoes, seeing that several touched down in the area a few weeks ago.

The kids even took turns trying to make their own “twisters in a bottle”.

When a child faces serious illness, the entire family is impacted.

Camp Sunshine offers comfort, hope, and support for those families.

They’ve welcomed over 50,000 individuals from all 50 states and 27 countries to their beautiful campus on Maine’s Sebago Lake in Casco.

