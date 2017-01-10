Todd Gutner Blog - Thaw on the Way

It's hard to believe it's going to rain later on tonight with temperatures like these this morning.

But there won't be any coastal redevelopment to lock in surface and mid-level cold, and the storm itself won't be strong enough to manufacture it's own cold. The end result will be strong southerly winds surging inland off the Gulf of Maine flipping snow to rain rather quickly and limiting snow amounts quite a bit.

Behind the storm, the pattern won't be kind to our snowpack.

(Courtesy: NOAA)

Zonal, or west to east flow across the country will transport moderate Pacific Ocean air all the way to the Northeast, locking Arctic air up in Canada for a few days. Temps will climb into the 40s and may even touch 50 degrees Wednesday or Thursday. More importantly, the lows at night won't get much below 32. Even though snow has been robust this season, with lots of melting, snow lovers are not going to like the next few days.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2016 WCSH