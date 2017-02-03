Oh yeah, there's some weather to talk about...middle of next week is going to be very messy.

I predict the future for a living. It's not easy, but I've been doing this forecasting thing for 17 years so, once in a while I get one right. Usually I'm predicting highs and lows and inches of snow, but today I'm going to take a stab at the big game...Super Bowl 51, Pats vs. Falcons.

Julio Jones will be tough to shutdown.

I have to be honest, the Falcons crept up on me. I actually had Green Bay going to the Super Bowl this season from the NFC. But the more I watch them, the more I'm impressed by them. They have a high powered offense with multiple weapons. I'm not completely sold on their defense but they do have a couple of big hitters on that side of the ball that can be game changers.

Vic Beasley was a beast on the defensive side of the ball this season.

On the Pats side of the ball, their offense speaks for itself...it's not flashy and there aren't many big names but man it's efficient and consistently puts points up on the board. I feel the Pats D can hang with just about anyone. Yes they bend, but in critical situations they don't break (just ask the Steelers how it went on the goal line for them a couple of weekend ago).

The Pats huge goal line stand in the Conference Championship.

In my opinion, the difference in this game will be experience. The Pats have been there before, the Falcons have not. You've got a young coach against the best coach in NFL history. You've got a never tested playoff QB against the best QB in NFL history. These things can't be overlooked. So, I've got a high scoring game. If I were a betting man I'd go over the over / under of 58. But late in the 4th quarter Falcons coach Dan Quinn will mismanage the clock on what should have been a game tying drive to send it into overtime. The Pats get the ball back with about a minute on the clock and Brady works his magic hitting Bennett down the seam for a big 28 yard pick up getting the Pats into field goal range where Gostkowski delivers. Pats 41 Falcons 38.

He's the best quarterback in NFL history and if he wins this game there's really no debating it.

Real quick weather...no storms until next week with another messy mix Tuesday night through Wednesday. There's a strong cold air damming signal which means the surface will have a tough time getting above the freezing mark. Snow should break out later on Tuesday and transition to sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night. Eventually on Wednesday, plain rain will fall but it will take a while to get to it and Wednesday morning is not looking fun.

Oh yeah, there's some weather to talk about...middle of next week is going to be very messy.

Have a great weekend and go Pats!

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

