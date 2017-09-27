Todd brings together his TV and radio friends

Todd Gutner's radio and TV families collide

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The mix of personalities can be unexpected when you bring two separate groups of friends together. We've all been there. But Todd Gutner got to experience that sensation live on TV.

For the past few weeks, Todd has calling in to the morning show on Coast 93.1 with Blake and Eva. On Wednesday, a live video feed allowed his new radio friends to appear on a split screen beside his TV family on the MORNING REPORT.

As the one thing they all had in common, Todd was a popular topic of conversation. The teasing came from all angles until Todd was probably glad for some alone-time with his weather maps.

