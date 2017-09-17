Today in History

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — On this day in history, it proved to be a patriotic day in 1814. After watching the British bombard Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key finally finishes his poem "The Defense of Fort M'Henry." Those lyrics would ultimately become "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Also on this day in 1862, the single bloodiest day in American military history occurred near Sharpsburg, Maryland. More than 23,000 men from the Union and Confederate armies were killed, wounded, or missing during the Battle of Antietam, the result of which saw the Confederate army retreat from Maryland back into Virginia.

Lastly, space history was made on this day in 1976, when NASA unveiled the first space shuttle, the Enterprise. Named for the spaceship in Star Trek, the Enterprise was used for atmospheric testing, and never went into space. The shuttle program would ultimately fly 135 missions from 1981 to 2011. The Enterprise is now on display at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum in New York City.

© 2017 WCSH-TV