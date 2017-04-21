Tipster gets free lunch from Sanford PD following arrest of fugitive

Sanford Police

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Sanford have ended the search for a fugitive they say, on multiple outstanding warrants, managed to evade capture for nine months.

After receiving a tip, police on Friday arrested 21-year-old Bryan Farr-Luciano without incident.

Warrants for his arrested range from unpaid fines for operating after suspension/revocation and violation of conditions of release to a probation violation in New Hampshire for possession of heroin.

In a Facebook post last week, the Sanford Police Department offered up a reward of lunch with police at a local restaurant for the tipster whose information led to Farr-Luciano's arrest and capture.

Following Friday's apprehension, the department made good on their promise, meeting the tipster for lunch and thanking the "Concerned Sanford Citizen" with a personal letter, which read, in part:

"Had it not been for your tip today, [Farr-Luciano] would still be on the run. We as a police department rely upon help from everyday citizens such as yourself. Please accept our gratitude for your willingness to get involved, and thereby help the police department and your fellow citizens."

The tipster, who decided to remain anonymous, met with Sanford Police for lunch to collect their reward.

"We respect your right to remain anonymous and hope you enjoy your lunch! Of course, as you know, this was never about the money, but more about bringing attention … to a person who was eluding police. The lunch is just a small token of our thanks and appreciation."

Farr-Luciano was taken to York County Jail and held as a fugitive of justice.

© 2017 WCSH-TV