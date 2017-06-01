Tips to reduce ticks near your home

(Photo: Costa, Chris)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Researchers at Maine Medical Center's Lyme & Vector Borne Disease Lab have compiled a list of tips to reduce ticks in your yard.

The Maine CDC reported two cases of Powassan virus Wednesday. Those two people live in the Midcoast area and are recovering.

Powassan can cause a number of symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and some extreme long-term effects that can affect the brain.

Maine Med researchers list ten tips to prevent tick bites here.

Researchers advise people to practice landscape management, keep out deer and mice that ticks live on, and, if risk is high, spray pesticides called acaricides on tick habitat.

One popular tip is to keep chickens on your property, which often eat ticks.

