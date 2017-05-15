Tips for decorating cupcakes with The Stonewall School

Using a variety of fun decorating techniques, the folks at Stonewall Kitchen's cooking school decorated a slew of tasty treats.

The York County Community Action Corporation is having a delicious fundraiser: cupcake wars.

Here's some information on the event from the YCCAC Fundraiser web page:

The YCCAC Cupcake Wars will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nasson Community Center, 457 Main Street, Springvale.



Businesses and bakers from across York County—professionals and novices: those who make their living producing baked goods, and folks in York County who just love to bake—will offer their cupcakes for inspection, sampling, and judging.



The theme of the Cupcake Wars is “Spring Fling.”

The folks from Stonewall Kitchen's Cooking School stopped by our studio to share some tips on decorating your own cupcakes.

© 2017 WCSH-TV