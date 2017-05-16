Time's up for applications for Maine moose hunt lottery

Moose Hunt

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - Maine hunting officials are done collecting applications for the state's annual moose lottery, which is slated to give out slightly fewer permits this year.



The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife plans to cut the number of moose permits to 2,080. That's 60 less than last year.



Maine collected applications for the moose lottery through May 15. The lottery will be held on June 17 at Caribou Parks and Recreation.



The state is looking to cut moose permits from the mid-coast, Bangor and Augusta areas.

