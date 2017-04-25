Time to switch those studded snow tires

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --Warmer weather means Mainers can officially get rid of their snow tires. Drivers have until May first to get the job done. Although it can be a hassle, switching tires can save money in the long run.



As the last of the snow melts, the ground begins to breathe again, revealing massive potholes and cracks. However, one thing that could make pothole season even worse, is studded snow tires.



Dan Betts is a mechanic at Bennett Auto Center in Bangor. He said getting those tires off is no joke.

“Once the road starts heating up the studded snow tires will start eating the road, start chewing the road up,” said Betts.



Every year at this time he switches thousands of tires out for his customers. He said paying a $75 bill is cheaper than the damage studded tires can cause in the warmer months.

He said studded snow tires typically last between two and four seasons. However, replacing them at the start of every spring can preserve their condition.



If you're hoping about to get your car inspected with those studded tires, think again.



“If they have stud less snow tires then they pass, but if they have that stud in them then no,” he said.



Although replacing your tires can be time consuming, Sergeant Dan Merrill of the Orono Police Department said, getting it done is better than breaking the law.



“If I'm driving the road and hear somebody go by with what I hear is studded snow tires, then we'll stop that car. Usually it's pretty easy to tell,” he said.



The consequence? A $137 fine.



“Usually I give them one or two tries because I understand that tires can be expensive,” said Sergeant Merrill.



Studded tires must be off by May 1, 2017 and can be replaced on October first.

