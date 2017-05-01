Thriving Under 30
Kylie Raymond
Kennebunk
At 26 years old, Kylie Raymond is Captain of the Spirit of Massachusetts—a one-of-a-kind floating restaurant nestled downtown on the Kennebunk River. The project did not come without its challenges, but Raymond was determined to bring something new to her beloved hometown. Then she did even more.
Spencer Thibodeau
Portland
At 29 years old, Spencer Thibodeau is well-known as a Portland City Councilor. However, it is what he does outside of city hall that really makes him stand out. Whether it is grabbing a coffee from his favorite local shop or enjoying lunch on the waterfront, Thibodeau thrives in Portland.
Garvan Donegan
Waterville
There is an exception to every rule. In this case, Garvan Donegan is the exception. At 31 years old, he does not quite make the cut for the series, but he certainly makes the cut everywhere else. In Waterville, Donegan is dedicated to promoting businesses and revitalization efforts in the city. In just a small amount of time, he has proven his dedication to the growth of Central Maine.
Kortnie Hudgens
Bangor
At 25 years old, Kortnie Hudgens is our youngest person featured in the Thriving Under 30 series, but do not let that fool you. She is still doing big things. She and her husband are busy buying and selling homes in the Bangor area. They are like Maine's own HGTV couple. When she is not busy with real estate, Hudgens is all about empowering women and giving back to her community.
Annie Torres Savage
Houlton
At 29 years old, Annie Torres Savage is back home in Houlton, where she says she enjoys the simpler life. That does not mean she is not taking advantage of all the area has to offer though. When she is not helping others as a social worker, she is busy helping the community, supporting local businesses or riding her horse Spirit.
