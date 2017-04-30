THRIVING UNDER 30: Kylie in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — 26-year-old Kylie Raymond always imagined running her own business. She just never expected it to be this one.

Raymond is now ‘Captain’ of the Spirit of Massachusetts in downtown Kennebunk, running the one-of-a-kind floating restaurant nestled on the Kennebunk River.

"My dad and my brother restored the boat with a couple other people,” she said.

The schooner stays docked at her family’s marina, where 100 people can dine above and below deck.

The project did not come without its challenges. Raymond and her father going to meeting after meeting to get the town on board.



"It was not easy,” Raymond said. “My dad's like, “If you can't go in the front door, go through the window. If the window's closed, find another way.’”

Raymond went to business school at the University of New Hampshire, and admitted that she once planned on leaving the state. Then something called her back home—the ocean.

"This is just really where I want to be. I have no desire or want to leave anymore . I have great friends, a job I really love,” she said. “It's not a bad place to be. It really isn't.”

It is a place she said is truly unique, surrounded by a community that

"We have a looney fruit guy, but we all love him even though he's kind of crazy, and he's leaving me fruit everywhere in town,” Raymond said as she walked down the sidewalk.

It is that quirkiness and charm she hopes to share with others. Raymond even organized dozens of tour bus contracts, including through the cruise lines that dock in Portland, to ensure tourists can visit the town.

Those buses load and unload safely at the family’s marina, to avoid concerns brought by area residents. She said it brings more business to area restaurants and shops.

As for the next step, Raymond said she and her brother plan to buy her parents out, and take over the family businesses. Kylie started working at her family’s restaurant and marina when she was just a little girl.

"My parents always made sure I was doing something and always working,” she said.

Now, as she opens for The Spirit’s second season, Kylie Raymond is excited for the future and truly thriving in the small coastal town of Kennebunk.

“I love what I do and I love the people that I get to work with,” she said.

