Thrift shop celebrates anniversary by donating profits

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Still A Good Cause Thrift Shop made a donation of $2,500 to McAuley Residence, which provides housing for at risk women and their children.

The shop nearly shutdown last year when McAuley High School went in a different direction after cutting ties with the Catholic church. School officials wanted to close the shop, but workers and volunteers convinced them to let them run it. After some initial struggles, the shop appears to be on solid footing. Donations are up and sales are brisk.

Today workers celebrated the one year anniversary of taking over the shop by making a donation to its primary charity, the McAuley Residence. The home in Portland offers shelter for women coming from a domestic violence situation or who are recovering from drug addiction. The residence is run by Mercy Hospital.

