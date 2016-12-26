Three women found after intense overnight search in northern Maine

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Christmas Day snowmobiling trip for three women turned into a night of survival when they became stuck, officials say.

More than a dozen game wardens and two Warden Service aircraft began an intensive search for the women around 2:30 Monday morning, when the women became stuck while snowmobiling. With temperatures below zero and some thin ice in the area, game wardens were very concerned for the women’s safety.

According to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, they were staying at a camp on Smith Pond, west of Millinocket.

62-year-old Dorothy Gould from Glenburn left her two friends, Alice Meadow of Texas and Valerie Morrow of Garland, to find help after they became stuck near Penobscot Pond. Meadow and Morrow are both in their 50's.

Gould left on the snowmobile and became lost. She made her way to the north end of Baxter State Park, then ran out of gas near Nesowadnehunk Field Campground, according to officials.

Gould then made her way to a cabin where she was able to make a fire. She stayed through the evening and was met Monday morning by snowmobilers traveling through the area. They were able to provide her with gas and lead her back to Millinocket, where she met game wardens around noon.

Meanwhile, game wardens found the two other women Monday mroning stranded beside the trail. They were taken to Kokadjo as they were cold and hungry.

None of the women had extra gas or emergency supplies with them.

The Maine Warden Service said the incident was very dangerous and could have turned out much worse.

"It is critical to be prepared for an unexpected stay in the woods and those who snowmobile are reminded to bring a communication device, area trail maps and a means to start a fire," they said in a release. "Please use good judgment and common sense and be prepared when snowmobiling, especially in remote areas of Maine."

Officials did not provide the conditions of the women.

