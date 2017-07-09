Three seriously injured in Route 5 accident

Courtesy York County Sheriff

WATERBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Three individuals were injured in a serious accident that closed Sokokis Trail on Route 5 for nearly three hours this afternoon, according to a press release by York County Sheriff, William L. King.

Police responded to a head-on collision of a 2012 Black Honda Accord and a 2010 White Chevrolet Tahoe around 4:30 p.m.. The Honda was traveling west on Sokokis Trail when it hit the Tahoe head-on.

Judith Toomey, 60, from Wells was operating the Honda as its sole occupant. Tina Ayotte, 47, of Waterboro was driving the Tahoe, and her daughter, Emma Ayotte, was a passenger.

Both drivers were extricated by Waterboro Fire and Rescue. Toomey was flown to Maine Medical Center via Life Flight, and Ayotte and her daughter were taken to Maine Medical Center via Waterboro Rescue and Limerick Rescue.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident. The crash will be re-constructed by York County Sheriff's Office.

