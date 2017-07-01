Three potential tornado sightings in Maine

Courtesy Jackson Witherill

Bridgton, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department confirmed National Weather Service reports of damage to property and homes in the north Bridgton region after a tornado was reported to have touched down.

Some roads have also been closed, including Route 302 near Shawnee Peak. Officials advise citizens to use caution.

Two other possible tornado sightings took place earlier this afternoon, as well. The first potential sighting took place over Sebago Lake after a tornado warning was dropped for Cumberland County. Bob Zimmerman captured the incident in this video below.





The second tornado sighting was confirmed by James Brown at the National Weather Service in Gray. He spoke with a driver who "had seen a rain wrap tornado near Route 302" in the Moose Lake and Shawnee Peak area.

The National Weather Service will be sending a team tomorrow to investigate the regions and determine whether or not the sightings were actually tornadoes.

No injuries have been reported so far.

© 2017 WCSH-TV