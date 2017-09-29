Three people hurt in explosion at Rockland garage

Flames of fire

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The burns from an explosion at a Rockland garage were so severe that a victim had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The blast brought firefighters to 9 Wharf Street just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. As they rushed through the smoke into the metal frame garage, they found three people in need of help. A fourth person in the garage was not hurt.

Two of the victims went to Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport by ambulance. But the third victim was so badly burned that transportation by LifeFlight helicopter was needed for specialty treatment.

Getting help to the victims was made more difficult by the burning debris all around them. About 30 firefighters contributed to the effort.

Firefighters said the explosion went off when vapors from a 55 gallon barrel of Acetone ignited as workers were grinding metal nearby.

Instead of immediately evacuating and calling for help, firefighters said workers tried to douse the flames themselves using a garden hose and fire extinguisher. Firefighters said the safer course of action would be to leave at once and only try to fight the fire if the exit is blocked.

© 2017 WCSH-TV