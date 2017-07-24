Three people charged in farm stand thefts

Screenshot of farm stand theft surveillance footage. Maine State Police say the suspect pictured is Christopher Cyr.

BLAINE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three people are accused of stealing money out of cash boxes from several farm stands in northern Maine, according to Maine State Police.

One farm stand in Blaine reported their cash box was damaged and money was stolen on Saturday evening. By the end of the night, several farm stands in central Aroostook County also reported they had their cash boxes broken into with money missing, officials said.

With the help of surveillance footage, police were able to identify a vehicle and people of interest. One suspect was found Saturday night with some of the stolen cash in addition to some evidence, according to state police. They say the other two suspects were located Monday.

38-year-old Christopher Cyr, 42-year-old Wendy Bartley and 36-year-old Patricia Hyde were charged with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief. All three are from Presque Isle.

The investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to call 207-532-5400 with any information.

