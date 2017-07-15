Three injured in Route 140 crash

Courtesy Tammy Wiley Niles

BUCKFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Three individuals were injured in a crash that involved three vehicles and one pedestrian Saturday morning on Route 140, said the Oxford County Sheriff's office.

The Oxford County Regional Communications Center received a phone call at 10:48 a.m. advising of an accident in front of the Buckfield/Sumner Transfer station in Buckfield.

Vehicle 1 had struck vehicle 2 from behind, causing vehicle 2 to hit a pedestrian at the transfer station. Vehicle 2 then struck vehicle 3, which was parked at the transfer station, and vehicle 2 proceeded to roll over.

The operator of vehicle 2 was life-flighted to CMMC with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian involved also received life-threatening injuries and was transported to CMMC by Buckfield Rescue.

The operator of vehicle 1 was transferred to CMMC by Buckfield Rescue, as well, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 140 was shut down for hours while the Oxford County Sheriff's Office reconstructed the crash scene. Deputies are continuing to investigate the accident.

© 2017 WCSH-TV