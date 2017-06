Investigators are working to find the person who sent a threatening note to the Islamic Society of Portland (Photo: Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Portland police have opened a hate crime investigation into a menacing letter sent to an Islamic center in the city.

The letter arrived at the Islamic Society of Portland on Tuesday, threatening bloodshed in August.

