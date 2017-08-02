This Mainer has been volunteering at the Lobster Festival for 50 years

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If there's someone who knows a thing or five about the annual Rockland Lobster Festival, it's Alice Knight.

She first came to the festival when she was 13. She's volunteered for 50 years since then.

"The first time they had it down here there were just a few cars and the lobsters," said Knight. "It wasn't set up like anything."

She imagined a lot more for the festival and made it happen.

"I was in a sorority group, and I said, 'We ought to do something with the festival."

She brought the idea of a craft fair to the board and it "sort of grew from there."

The reason for it's success?

"We're all local people and everyone seems to like to do it."

