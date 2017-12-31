'This is a winter race', Epic Finale 5K takes place in frigid temperatures

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Over 100 runners ran the 12th annual Epic Finale 5k on Sunday morning in Bangor despite below freezing temperatures.

"Conditions are extreme", said race organizer and Epic Sports owner Brad Ryder. "And I did give thoughts to postponing or changing the date and really thought that you know well people know that this is a winter race."

Robin Emery has been running for over 50 years. Running in 11 of the 12 Epic 5K's, the temperatures were not going to stop her from sprinting into the new year.

"Lotta crazy people who don't know any better than to bundle up and stay out of the cold." said Emery. "You will see them all having fun."

The race took off from West Market Square at 10a.m. and ran through Bangor. People were dressed from head to toe to stay warm in the cold.

"Hand warmers, long underwear, few shirts, just layered up," said runners Megan and Jason Geroux.

The Epic Finale 5k is just one event that is a part of the 2018 Downtown Countdown in Bangor.

