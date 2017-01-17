Third snowmobile death of the season reported in Maine

MILLINOCKET LAKE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man was killed over the weekend in the state's third snowmobile-related death this season, according to the Maine Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.

53-year-old Edmond D. Imondi of Rhode Island was riding with two friends Saturday evening in T1 R9 WELS on a groomed ITS trail west of Millinocket Lake.

Game Wardens say he failed to turn right at a curve in the trail. Snow tracks indicated the snowmobile went straight into trees left of the trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the crash is still under investigation but it appears that speed and unfamiliarity with trail conditions are possible contributing factors.

Assisting at the scene were Millinocket EMS and a Ranger with Baxter State Park.

