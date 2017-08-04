Third ambulance crash in 30 days due to drowsy driving in Maine

Ambulance crashes a little after 1:00 a.m. in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating an accident after a Caribou ambulance hit a utility pole Friday morning while driving on US Highway 1 causing a large power outage.

Police say Nicholas Pelletier was driving north when he fell asleep and drifted off the road hitting the pole just before 1:00 a.m.

The pole broke and the power lines became tangled in the trees causing an outage.

Police say Pelletier and his passenger were both not injured.

U.S. Highway 1 was shut down for three hours while Emera Maine crews cleaned up the downed lines and restored power to the area.

This is the third ambulance driver in Maine to fall asleep at the wheel causing a crash in the last 30 days.

On July 14, an ambulance driver in Bowdoinham fell asleep on I-295 at 5:00 a.m. Police say the EMS crew had just taken a woman in labor to the hospital and were returning when the accident happened. Only minor injuries were sustained.

On July 12, an Fort Kent ambulance driver fell asleep in Masardis. No patients were in the ambulance and only minor injuries sustained.

