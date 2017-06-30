Things to do this summer in the Midcoast

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Midcoast is a pretty large and very beautiful area and there are hundreds of things to do, inside an outside. Most of us have heard of or been to the most popular spots like the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens or Mount Battie or the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, so we set out to find some of the lesser known awesome spots that are worth the visit.

We start in a town called Arrowsic where a lovely lighthouse resides. Doubling Point Lighthouse is a beautiful beacon on the Kennebec River didn't always sit where it currently stands. It was built in 1898 on a bluff 100 yards away from here and moved a year later because it couldn't be seen from Bath.

A century later, it was airborne again. In 1999, crews lifted it one more time to repair the foundation so visitors could have it to enjoy for another hundred years.

"Little Children just love it," says Jim Spencer, president of the Friends of Doubling Point Light. "If I'm here and I see little kids I open up the lighthouse and take them inside."

Spencer says about 1.000 people a year pop in to take a peak, hoping for a memorable view and a peaceful Maine moment.

From a lighthouse to a light walk: over in Damariscotta, just off of busy Maine street, there's a peaceful place where you can see some something you might not immediately think is cool.

"A midden is actually the Scandinavian name for garbage heap," says Pete Noyes, first Executive Director of the Damariscotta River Association.

Massive piles of oyster shells sit by the riverside at Whaleback Shell Midden State Historic Site, harvested by native Americans for more than 1,000 years ago starting in 200 BC.

Originally, Whaleback Midden was more than 30 feet deep and up to 1,650 wide. In the 1800's, some of these shells were taken and processed into chicken feed, but a lot still remain for curious spectators who are willing to take a short walk through a scenic field.

If that's not enough exercise for you, you can head up to Belfast where pedaling is part of the fun on the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad.

Railcycles are ready for riders to try. The are bikes made for tracks that let you move along a four and a half mile stretch of the historic railroad without disturbing your surroundings.

And when you get tired, working trains are there waiting to take you on a tour.

Those are just three of the countless number of cool things to do if you're driving though the Midcoast this summer!