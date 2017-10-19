Things get heated in Anthony Sanborn hearing

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Voices began to rise at the Anthony Sanborn hearing as Sanborn's attorney wrapped up her questioning of retired Portland detective James Daniels.
Justice Joyce Wheeler had to intervene at one point telling the two sides not to get into arguments.
Sanborn’s attorney continued to press her theory that information in the murder case was withheld, preventing Anthony Sanborn from getting a fair trial and that investigators focused soley on Sanborn without looking closely at other possible suspects.
Things got heated when Sanborn’s attorney Amy Fairfield accused Daniels of targeting Sanborn for the murder of Jessica Briggs by creating a list of things linking him to the crime.
“This isn’t a document of facts, it’s just some notes, things that linked him", said Daniels.
"Things that you’re trying to link to Sanborn", said Fairfield.
"No we’re not trying, we’re looking at it", Daniels responded.
"Let’s not get into arguments", Judge Wheeler said intervening.
Fairfield then questioned Daniels about why he did not create similar lists for other possible suspects.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs