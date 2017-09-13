The state with highest median income is…New Hampshire?

MAINE (Portland Press Herald) — Pop quiz: Which U.S. state had the highest median income in 2016?

New York or California, perhaps, home to some of the nation’s wealthiest cities? Maryland or Virginia, with their Washington suburbs flush with government cash? Alaska, home of the famous oil revenue checks for every man, woman and child?

All of those guesses are wrong, according to the latest 2016 income data released by the U.S. Census. The correct answer, believe it or not: New Hampshire!

