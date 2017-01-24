"The May Queen" at The Good Theater

"The May Queen," which is on stage at The Good Theater in Portland, is a fun production about a high school beauty queen who leaves her small town... and then comes back.

Remember all those kids from high school? Whatever happened to them?

That's at the center of the new play at The Good Theater, "The May Queen." The titular May Queen left her small town. But now she's back, temping at an insurance agency and eating Ramen at lunch.

So what happened?

"The May Queen" is written by one of the writers of Orange Is The New Black and has a funny, fun time exploring small town gossip and high school drama.

