Party held at Maine home with link to 3 killings

MADISON, Maine (AP) - An investigation into the fatal shootings of three people in Maine is focusing on a home where a neighbor says there had been a party and fireworks the night before.
Wayne Parlin said the Fourth of July gathering had taken place at a trailer home across the street in the town of Madison.
Police say a gunman killed three people and injured a fourth before being fatally shot by Somerset County deputies Wednesday morning. A 911 call was made around 7:30 a.m.
Police say the shootings happened at a couple of locations along a country road that runs at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds.
Police planned a briefing later.
It was the deadliest shooting in Maine since November 2015, when a gunman killed three people before taking his own life in Oakland.
