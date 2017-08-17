The Five Hole: Finalists revealed for hockey team name

Scene at the announcement of the contest in Portland (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Old favorites and new contenders are vying for your vote as the name of Portland's new hockey team.

Portland has been without a team since the Pirates relocated to Springfield, Mass., last year. A group of investors plans to fill the void with a new team associated with the ECHL.

One of the ways owners are trying to get fans excited about the team is through a naming contest. After taking submissions for the last several weeks, five finalists were announced on Thursday. They are:

Mariners

Watchmen

Wild Blueberries

Puffins

Lumberjacks

