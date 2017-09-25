The debut of the NEWS CENTER drone is finally here

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away....

Okay, not away, but at least for a little! NEWS CENTER is proud to share with our viewers an additional view: from our NEWS CENTER drone (which has yet to be named -- ideas welcome!).

Our drone will be broadcasting LIVE on Monday at the end of the 6 pm show for Green Outdoors, where Bill Green will be live at Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland.

Taking Maine scenery to new heights, Bill will profile how NEWS CENTER crews went through various training and certification courses to get their license to fly.

© 2017 WCSH-TV