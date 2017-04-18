Mother of Bangor shooting victim speaks out

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The mother of the man that was shot and killed on Easter Sunday spoke out on the pain of losing her son.

"I was terrified. My heart dropped. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't move."

Theresa Reed describes how she felt when she heard her son Terrance Durel, Sr. was shot and killed on Easter Sunday. His 12-year-old daughter was with her when she got the call.

"I said what happened? What happened? And she said he's gone."

From New Orleans, Reed says Durel was in Bangor for the weekend visiting his son, who lives with his ex-wife. Reed says the ex-wife's boyfriend was also there.

"I think it was about, when Terrance got there he wanted to talk to them about Little Terrance. And I guess the conversation got heated up, and there was a fight involved, and the guy pulled out a gun."

Reed says her former daughter-in-law told her that three shots were fired -- with two hitting Durel - one in the leg and the other near his stomach.

"She was at the hospital with him, and, it was like right after it happened, and told me that he was shot. And then she called me a few minutes later and told me and told me that he had passed."

Reed says she will try and keep her son's legacy alive.

"We really had a lot of good memories. Good memories. I mean we had good times just hanging out together. You know, being a family, doing things together, just hanging out. Cause I don't have no one favorite thing, I have a lot of them."

She just hopes the police are able to catch up with the man she believes is responsible.

"If anybody see him, or hear from him, I wish they'd just, you know, report him to the police and turn him in because there's no reason for him to do what he did."

We reached out to Bangor Police but they have not returned our calls. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Antoinne Bethea - also known as "Prince," call police at 947-7384.

