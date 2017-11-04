The American Legion makes Christmas boxes for troops despite lack of volunteers due to storm damage

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The American Legion is known for supporting our veterans, and today they came together to make Christmas boxes for our troops.

What was supposed to be a packed hall full of volunteers turned into the seven women who work for the American Legion. They were hopeful, but the damage of this week's storm prevented others from coming to donate goods and help pack boxes.

Priscilla Edgecomb, one of the women part of the organization, was still excited even though there was less of a turnout than anticipated.

"Our community has had their own issues this week about power outages, and we were fortunate enough to have some money donated to us for our efforts in helping our troops by buying more supplies."

Although it didn't turn out the way they had hoped, everyone involved today were grateful to still pack 30 boxes for our troops.

