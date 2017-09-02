Teenager takes down utility pole guard wire after nearly crashing into home

(Photo: state police)

PERHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A teenager is behind bars after striking a utility pole guard wire and nearly crashing into a home on Saturday.

State Police say, Seth Cote, 19, of Fort Fairfield, was driving under the influence when he failed to make a sharp right-hand corner on Woodland Center Road sending his pickup across the lawn and driveway of a private home.

His truck came to a stop after grazing some trees and knocked out the home's electrical power.

The force of the crash ripped the driver’s side front wheel from the vehicle. There were three other passengers in the car and all were wearing their seat belts. According to police, only one passenger suffered a small laceration to their face. Cote was arrested at the scene and charged with operating under the influence.

© 2017 WCSH-TV