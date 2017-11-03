Teen survives repeated stabbing on Westbrook street

Justin Neves is charged with elevated aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing in Westbrook on Nov. 3, 2017 (Photo: Westbrook Police)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Westbrook Police arrested the man they blame for repeatedly stabbing a teenager.

Justin Neves from Saco is 19 years old. The charges against him include elevated aggravated assault and violating a condition of release.

Police said Neves was part of a fight that took place near the intersection of Main and Haskell Streets in Westbrook around 3:45 a.m. on Friday. Only the victim, a 17-year-old male from Auburn, was there when police arrived. Police said he was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds but expected to survived. Firefighters and paramedics treated him at the scene, and he was sent to Maine Medical Center for further care.

Detectives said they linked Neves to the case and arrested him about five hours later. Neves was already on bail in connection to previous charges when police arrested him again.

