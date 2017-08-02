Teen life-flighted after falling into fire pit

SHAPLEIGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Shapleigh teen has been transported to the hospital after a terrible incident Wednesday afternoon.
York County Sherrif Bill King said a 15-year-old boy fell into a fire pit on Granny Kent Pond Road early Wednesday afternoon.
King said the teen's injuries necessitated being flown to a local hospital via LifeFlight.
