Teen life-flighted after falling into fire pit

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 4:20 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

SHAPLEIGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Shapleigh teen has been transported to the hospital after a terrible incident Wednesday afternoon.

York County Sherrif Bill King said a 15-year-old boy fell into a fire pit on Granny Kent Pond Road early Wednesday afternoon.

King said the teen's injuries necessitated being flown to a local hospital via LifeFlight.

NEWS CENTER will update as more details become available.

