Teen dies in New Portland car crash

A Mount Abram High School student died when his car hit two trees and overturned in New Portland (Photo: Somerset County Sheriff's Office)

NEW PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One week before graduation, students at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township are grieving over the death of a classmate in a car crash.

Seventeen-year-old Daniel Emery of Highland Plantation was dead when emergency crews found him at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said Emery lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to pass another car while rounding a corner on Route 16 in New Portland. Emery's car passed through a ditch, hit two trees before and rolled onto its side before coming to rest.

Investigators said Emery was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was partially thrown out of the car. They also pointed to speed as a likely factor in the crash.

© 2017 WCSH-TV