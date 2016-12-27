Teen dad assaulted his infant for days, police say

WALDO COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 19-year-old father is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his 11-week-old infant, police say.

Neil Lagasse allegedly assaulted the child several times over many days, police say. They were called to the emergency room in Waldo County on Friday where staff was treating the baby for serious injuries, including broken bones. The baby was later taken to a hospital in Portland by helicopter.

Lagasse brought the baby to the E.R. He's being held without bail at the Waldo County Correctional Center.

